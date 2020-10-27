Advertisement

New Playground on Liberty Street, Hazard

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new playground is coming to the Hazard area. In partnership with the Hazard Mayor, County Judge, and Housing Authority, the Hazard Walmart funded the construction of a new playground on Liberty Street. Several volunteers from eleven stores in the district came together to lay down mulch, build a new swing set, and a basketball court.

“I think with everything going on, you know, everybody’s kind of been stressed out and this’ll be a good opportunity for everybody in the community to come together and have a place to play and kind of relax, I guess, a little bit.” Walmart Store Manager Jason Higgins said.

The new playground will be open to the public starting October 28th. The Hazard Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Hazard’s Walmart during their Business Appreciation Awards with the Civic Community Improvement Award.

They also awarded Sykes/Intuit the Community Spirit Award, Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Scott Lockard, and the Kentucky River Health Department the Hero Award, Hazard City Police and Hazard Fire Department the Business and Community Appreciation Award, Logan Fields the Downtown Improvement Award, Peoples Bank and Trust the Best Service Business Award (for more than 10 employees), Harmony House the Best Service Business Award (for 10 employees or less), Pantry Shelf the Best Retail Member Award, Appalachian Arts Alliance Best Non-Profit Award, Fugate Family Chiropractic the Best Healthcare Service Award, Buckhorn Lake State Park the Best Established Business Award, Read Spotted Newt the Best New Member Award, Appalachian Apparel/Shenanigans the Best Retail Business Award, Save the Children the Best Civic Organization/Non Profit Award, and Hazard Family Medical Clinic the Best Service Business Award.

