Advertisement

Nashville man accused of duping cancer patients in $700K scheme

A Nashville man has been accused of duping dozens of cancer patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $700,000 in a Ponzi scheme, WTVF reported.
In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.
In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Nashville man has been accused of duping dozens of cancer patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $700,000 in a Ponzi scheme, WTVF reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 75-year-old Howard Young, who founded Nashville-based holistic wellness business Integrative Medical Services, allegedly solicited cancer patients and other patients with chronic medical conditions to participate in a study.

Young told participants, investors and employees he received a $2 million grant from Vanderbilt University for the study because he cured himself of cancer using naturopathic methods.

WTVF reported Young does not hold a medical doctorate and did not have a medical license nor did Vanderbilt University award him or his company any grants, the justice department said.

Participants were promised to receive nutritional supplements, blood testing, nutrition and exercise coaching, a gym membership, massages and acupuncture. According to the justice department, patients did not routinely receive these services.

WTVF reported, in order to participate in the study, Young told patients they must pay Vanderbilt an up-front fee of $10,000, adding the money would be returned to them at the end of one year. Those who could not afford it were required to secure a CareCredit card or open a Health Credit Savings account.

Young allegedly told patients he would hold the funds in escrow and make all monthly payments to the account and pay off all existing balances and the end of one year, so long as the patient abided by all study protocols.

An investigation by the FBI found that IMS generated very little revenue. The majority of the funds he deposited were from CareCredit accounts and HCS loan accounts.

The justice department said by July 2019, Young had received about $669,470 in total from CareCredit and HCS.

WTVF reported, Young allegedly changed the mailing addresses for patients' accounts at CareCredit and HCS so that the monthly statements went to a post office box he controlled.

Young is accused of withdrawing a portion of the funds for his own personal use, as well as, making payments to his personal credit cards and minimum payments on account holders' credit cards and loan accounts.

Young has been charged with four counts of bank fraud, six counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faces 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
If convicted, DeShawn Bojgere will face no more than five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after the sentence is served.

Forecast

Dreary days ahead, rain chances increase Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The forecast today will look similar to yesterday, but you might want to take the umbrella with you for the next several days.

State

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early, predicts highest turnout in nearly 30 years 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear Announces more than $3.6 Million in Grants for Eastern Kentucky Communities

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Need a real ID? A regional driver’s licenses location just opened in Breathitt County 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Positive COVID-19 cases cause one elementary school in Harlan County to cancel in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
James A. Cawood Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes for the rest of the week after positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Man arrested after assaulting an officer, leading police on high speed chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officers say Robert Thomas Smith got into an altercation with a Kentucky State Police trooper on the side of US 23 near Tiger Mart and drove off.

News

Issues and Answers: God’s Pantry Food Bank

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Hensley
On this episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’S Steve Hensley sat down with CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank Michael Halligan.

Regional

University of Tennessee custodians requesting hazard pay due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Custodians at the University of Tennessee are calling for hazard pay due to exposure of the coronavirus.

National

Photo shows horse in bed of pickup truck

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.