Morgan County snaps streak, earns Team of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County earned Team of the Week after a 33-20 win over Trimble County in Week 7 of the season. The win not only gave the Cougars their first win of the season, but also snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to the 2018 season.

Morgan County’s last win came on the last week of the 2018 regular season at home against Sheldon Clark, 22-20.

The Cougars look for back-to-back wins when they welcome in Bath County on October 30. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

