Advertisement

Morgan County snaps streak, earns Team of the Week

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County earned Team of the Week after a 33-20 win over Trimble County in Week 7 of the season. The win not only gave the Cougars their first win of the season, but also snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to the 2018 season.

Morgan County’s last win came on the last week of the 2018 regular season at home against Sheldon Clark, 22-20.

The Cougars look for back-to-back wins when they welcome in Bath County on October 30. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All four have been training for this moment for years.

Sports

Morgan County earns Team of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Morgan County earns Team of the Week

Sports

COVID-19 cancelations continue across the mountains

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Football games canceled in the mountains.

Sports

Region volleyball tournaments begin around the mountains

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Sports

Corbin boys, North Laurel girls move on to state semi-finals

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Region volleyball tournaments begin around the mountains

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Here are scores from Monday night's action of region volleyball!

Sports

Corbin boys, North Laurel girls move on to state semi-finals

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Two mountain teams are moving on to the state semi-final round!

Sports

Four-star forward Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
The Illinois native is the 30th ranked player in the 2021 class and the seventh-best power forward.

Mountain Top Ten

Mountain Top Ten 6 p.m.- October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Top 5 Plays

Top 5 Plays on Mountain News at 6 p.m. - October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6