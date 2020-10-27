Advertisement

Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Mount Sterling, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is recommending restrictions to Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID-19.

Some of those recommendations include reduced in-person shopping, avoiding dine-in restaurants, having employees work from home when possible and avoiding non-essential activities outside one’s home. The Governor also suggested all schools in a red zone county to return to virtual learning.

Montgomery County hit the red zone last Friday. The county’s health department says the community is tired, but the hope is that Beshear’s suggestions will be followed to slow the spread of the virus.

“Just keep fighting the fight,” said Allison Napier with the Montgomery County Health Department. “I know we’re all tired, I don' think anybody could be more tired than what we are here at the health department, but you know we’re seeing the community spread, we know that the simple measures work, they’re simple, let’s just do it."

As far as schooling goes, The Montgomery County Board of Education makes evaluates the district’s situation each Thursday. Since the county hit the red zone last Friday, the school district will continue with in-person learning until at least this Thursday. But according to Superintendent Matthew Thompson, if the county is still in the red, they will move back to learning from home. Thompson said it’s even possible for schools to go back to online classes sooner, depending on how they’re affected by the virus.

Montgomery County is averaging 15 to 16 cases of COVID-19 a day, according to the health department. Some of those cases are from long-term care facilities.

