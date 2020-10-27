Advertisement

Medical professionals call for urgency as flu season meets COVID-19

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase in Kentucky, medical professionals are concerned about another virus. As of October 17, 50 cases of Influenza were reported in counties across the state.

“Really, I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine at this point. Because we don’t need two viruses to infect our body and infect our lungs,” said Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist, Muhannad Antoun, MD.

Since both viruses present with similar symptoms, Dr. Antoun said preventing the spread of Influenza may be more important than ever.

“They cause- both of them- respiratory symptoms. And it’s very hard to differentiate which virus is causing respiratory symptoms. So it’s better now to protect our population from flu. Which is available by using the vaccine," he said.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 22 cases of Influenza were reported during the first week of October, followed by 15 the second week and 13 for week three. Of those 50 cases, 21 are in Eastern Kentucky counties.

Based on Kentucky’s weekly surveillance reports, Pike County ranks fourth in the state with nine reported cases while Perry County comes in at fourth, reporting five cases as of October 17. Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, and Wolfe also reported cases.

Dr. Antoun said keeping those numbers down is not only possible but crucial, adding that the measures in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 will likely play into keeping down the spread of flu. But, he said, going the extra mile to immunize is important.

“We know a lot about Influenza and we know how we protect ourselves from Influenza by getting the vaccine, so let’s go ahead and distribute that vaccine to our population, our patients,” said Dr. Antoun.

Flu shots are available at the PMC facilities now and, though the previous PMC drive-thru option is currently unavailable as that space is dedicated to COVID-19 testing, doctors say the shot is still as available and convenient as ever.

