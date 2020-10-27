McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

She appeared at a Monday night forum perhaps most noteworthy for who wasn’t there - her Republican opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron took turns answering questions, McConnell was in the Senate managing Amy Coney Barrett’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

At the start of the forum, McGrath accused McConnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through Barrett’s confirmation while another coronavirus relief package has stalled in Congress.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)