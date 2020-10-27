Advertisement

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

As the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath are making their final push to appeal to Kentucky voters.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

She appeared at a Monday night forum perhaps most noteworthy for who wasn’t there - her Republican opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron took turns answering questions, McConnell was in the Senate managing Amy Coney Barrett’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

At the start of the forum, McGrath accused McConnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through Barrett’s confirmation while another coronavirus relief package has stalled in Congress.

