Man arrested after assaulting an officer, leading police on high speed chase

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Prestonsburg man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting an officer.

Officers say Robert Thomas Smith got into an altercation with a Kentucky State Police trooper on the side of US 23 near Tiger Mart and drove off.

Police described Smith’s driving as reckless. They attempted to stop the car, but Smith jumped a raised median at an intersection and fled. The car continued north on North Lake Drive at a high rate of speed nearly striking several cars. At times, police say Smith exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Prestonsburg Police finally arrested him after he wrecked his car and tried to run on foot.

Smith is charged with third-degree assault of a police officer and first-degree fleeing and evading police, among other charges.

He is being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.