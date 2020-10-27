Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 681 with 57 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 77 new cases and 13 probable cases. Knott County has 19 new cases bringing the county’s total to 339 with 181 of those active. Lee County reported 32 cases bringing the total to 109 with 83 of those active. Leslie County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 125 with 63 of those active. There are three new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 298 with 147 of those active. Perry County reported 23 new cases bringing the county’s total to 513 with 174 of those active. There are two new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 62 with 22 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported eight new cases, five probable cases and 25 recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 478 with 139 of those active. Rockcastle County reported 14 new cases, four of those are from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation, two probable cases and 16 recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 261 with 67 of those active. Jackson County has two new cases, three probable cases and five recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 269 with 69 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,410 with 573 of those active. Health officials also reported 31 recovered cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 25 new cases bringing the county’s total to 856.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the total to 854 with 186 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.