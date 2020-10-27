KHSAA state volleyball tournament moving to George Rogers Clark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After considering data and recommendations outlined in the KHSAA’s Stage 3 Return To Competition guidelines, the KHSAA has decided to move the 2020 State Volleyball Tournament to George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The KHSAA released the following statement on Tuesday’s decision:

“As referenced in the KHSAA guidelines, it is recommended that contests not be played during the following seven-day period in counties where the incidence of COVID-19 exceeds 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population each Monday morning as detailed on the KDPH COVID-19 Dashboard map. With Jefferson County remaining red as of October 27 and experiencing a continual increase in the last several days, the decision was made to move the tournament from Valley HS to George Rogers Clark.”

“Valley High School has done a tremendous job hosting this event for the last eight years, but we could not in good conscience leave the tournament in that county and force so many schools and school systems to potentially make the decision not to send their team to our event given the existing recommendations,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “With that said, we look forward to welcoming the eight quarterfinalist teams to a beautiful facility at GRC and we appreciate the administration in both of these school systems working with us to make this happen on such short notice.”

“It is a much different decision and set of facts to consider when contestants and fans will be coming from potentially eight different communities than it is with a two-team single game event. By making the determination this week, schools can at least make preliminary logistical arrangements for next week’s event.”

The dates for the 2020 KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament will remain as scheduled, with the quarterfinals played at GRC on Friday, Nov. 6, followed by the semifinals and championship on Saturday, Nov. 7.

