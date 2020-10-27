Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard will help at polling locations on Election Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s National Guard will help out poll workers on Election Day.

Guard officials say approximately 280 Kentucky National Guardsmen will help local officials at polling locations across 38 counties to provide logistical and administrative support on November 3.

They say the guardsmen, who will not wear any military attire, will perform non-election officer duties to include setting up and cleaning polling locations and assisting with traffic, parking and crowd control.

The support will be in a non-law-enforcement capacity under the direction of election officers.

They say the National Guard will not perform any duties reserved for trained election officials, to include handling ballots or screening voters to determine who can vote.

Many of the poll workers and volunteers across Kentucky are typically in a high-risk category for contracting COVID-19. The National Guard assistance helps protect these “at-risk” members.

Kentucky’s State Board of Elections reached out to counties across the Commonwealth earlier this month to determine what support election sites might need to be effective, then vetted those requests and asked for National Guard to provide appropriate support.

The Kentucky National Guard provided similar assistance in the state’s primary election in June.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical professionals call for urgency as flu season meets COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Flu shots are now available and medical professionals say being immunized is more important than ever as the pandemic continues.

State

WATCH | Public response to pandemic was divided by politics from beginning, UK professor says

Updated: 34 minutes ago
While COVID numbers continue to rise in the state, the governor is now making recommendations, asking Kentuckians to buy-in, instead of mandating it.

News

Four London boxers set to compete on national stage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All four have been training for this moment for years.

State

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

New Playground on Liberty Street, Hazard at 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

UPS facility in Harlan County to reopen and provide new jobs - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

‘What do I need to do?’ Some Kentuckians are still waiting on unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
It has been months since some Kentuckians lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and some of them are still waiting on their unemployment.

News

Four year university to be built in Somerset, mayor hopes it will transform the region

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
With the university, the city hopes to address a challenge the community has faced for decades, a brain drain of the region as many students leave for educational opportunities.

News

Some Kentuckians still waiting on unemployment at 5:30

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
17 Eastern Kentucky counties are currently in the red zone on the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map.