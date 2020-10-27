Advertisement

Gran compares Gatewood’s huddle presence to Stephen Johnson

Gatewood ran the ball 3 times for 6 yards and finished 1/4 for 12 yards at Missouri.
Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After suffering a minor injury during Saturday’s 20-10 loss at Missouri, Terry Wilson missed practice on Monday and missed practice again on Tuesday.

If his absence lasts any longer, we could see Joey Gatewood make his first career start against No. 5 Georgia.

Gatewood played a handful of series against the Tigers and ran the ball three times for six yards. He also finished 1/4 through the air for 12 yards, but it’s his presence in the huddle that is drawing comparisons to former UK QB Stephen Johnson.

“I thought he was good," said UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. "He looked comfortable. I liked his eyes in the huddle. He has a little bit of that Stephen Johnson deal. It doesn’t faze him. He was excited. We had a dropped ball for the kid. He could have made two reads a little bit different, but he made two reads that were really good. For his first go at it, I was really excited for him.”

Saturday’s game at Kroger Field is set for 12:00 on the SEC Network.

