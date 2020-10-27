Franklin woman: I’m still suffering months after COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Franklin woman is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19. Leslie Bayles’s symptoms appeared back in March when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Leslie spent 23 days in the hospital. She reports the effects were brutal.

“Mentally, you get depressed. Physically, you have to relearn, like I had to relearn how to walk again," says Bayles.

When she finally left the hospital, the Franklin woman thought it was over until she ran into further complications. In August, she became ill again with body aches and a high fever. Chris Thorne from Graves Gilbert reports her doctor immediately sent her to the ER and asked Leslie and her family to quarantine.

“It was scary for us to have to go back to the hospital again and be away from my family and stuff for a month and a half,” Bayles recalls.

According to Graves Gilbert, she took a second test in August that came back negative for COVID-19 but positive for the antibodies both in August and October. Leslie says she is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19 months later in more ways than one.

“My husband’s the only one working in this household. And it’s taken everything we all get just to pay the bills," she comments on the financial aspect.

She also notes the toll it has taken on her mental and physical health, saying, "Yeah you get paranoid you’ll get it again because there’s no vaccine for it yet. And I hope to God I don’t get it again but you know you never know.”

Leslie says she is still relearning everyday skills she has found difficult since COVID, like driving, but she says she is thankful for her husband and close family did not catch the virus. Read the first half of Leslie’s story here.

