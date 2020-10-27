Advertisement

Franklin woman: I’m still suffering months after COVID

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Franklin woman is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19. Leslie Bayles’s symptoms appeared back in March when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Leslie spent 23 days in the hospital. She reports the effects were brutal.

“Mentally, you get depressed. Physically, you have to relearn, like I had to relearn how to walk again," says Bayles.

When she finally left the hospital, the Franklin woman thought it was over until she ran into further complications. In August, she became ill again with body aches and a high fever. Chris Thorne from Graves Gilbert reports her doctor immediately sent her to the ER and asked Leslie and her family to quarantine.

“It was scary for us to have to go back to the hospital again and be away from my family and stuff for a month and a half,” Bayles recalls.

According to Graves Gilbert, she took a second test in August that came back negative for COVID-19 but positive for the antibodies both in August and October. Leslie says she is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19 months later in more ways than one.

“My husband’s the only one working in this household. And it’s taken everything we all get just to pay the bills," she comments on the financial aspect.

She also notes the toll it has taken on her mental and physical health, saying, "Yeah you get paranoid you’ll get it again because there’s no vaccine for it yet. And I hope to God I don’t get it again but you know you never know.”

Leslie says she is still relearning everyday skills she has found difficult since COVID, like driving, but she says she is thankful for her husband and close family did not catch the virus. Read the first half of Leslie’s story here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: God’s Pantry Food Bank

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Steve Hensley
On this episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’S Steve Hensley sat down with CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank Michael Halligan.

News

Martin County citizens voice vision for better future- 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Franklin woman: I'm still suffering months after COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
A franklin woman is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19

News

Martin County citizens voice vision for better future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Community members are concerned about the future of Martin County.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Rylee Peyton Dyer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Rylee is a senior at Knott Central High School where she has a 3.89 GPA.

State

WATCH | WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Less talking, more texting. We take a look at candidates' strategies in the COVID-19 era.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early, predicts highest turnout in nearly 30 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Michael Adams says he wants to limit long lines at the polls especially as COVID-19 surges across the state.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.