Four London boxers set to compete on national stage

All four have been training for this moment for years.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For four young boxers in Laurel County, competing on the national stage once seemed like a dream. In December, it will become a reality.

“It really is hard to put it in words," Treyton Byerly said. "We’ve been waiting for a long time, and now we’re just ready.”

Each have years of training and experience under their belts, all with their eyes on championships.

But where do they draw their motivation from? For Jay Hoskins, his primary driver from the start has been his dad.

“He’s like, ‘you got to be ready, you got to be training hard,’" Hoskins said. "You need to be the best you can.”

None of them are rookies to the sport, either.

Kynnedy Hundley says her past experience, and not necessarily the training she recieves on a daily basis, has her ready for this stage.

“The training, it gets you there, but having that experience before nationals, if I didn’t have that, I’d be a nervous wreck right now," Hundley said.

Being the only Olympic-certified coach in this region of the country, Jerry Loughran has certainly seen his fair share of elite talent. He says all four of these kids fit that mold.

“I know what that level looks like, so I know if you’re good enough, if you’re not. If you’re not, I just have to put my arm around you and say ‘it’s not quite your time yet,’" Loughran said. "And all four of these are. All four of these are ready to compete at that level.”

