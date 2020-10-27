Dreary days ahead, rain chances increase Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast today will look similar to yesterday, but you might want to take the umbrella with you for the next several days.

Today and Tonight

While I think the majority of us stay dry for the next 24 hours, I can’t rule out the chance for some mist or a stray shower today during the day. The overcast skies will not go anywhere. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s for most.

Tonight, cloudy skies will drop our lows into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

The deeper into the day we get on Wednesday, the better the rain chances. We are trapped under what looks to turn into a stationary front that a low-pressure system from the south will try to ride along for the next several days. The latest surface map keeps that front over us through the day tomorrow and potentially into Thursday. While it looks like that front will steer the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to our south and east, we will still have the chances for heavy rain, thanks to the low. It’s something that we will have to continue to watch.

Scattered showers highlight the forecast Wednesday, increasing in coverage during the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Highs will struggle to get into the mid-60s in most locations. We will likely only drop into the low 60s overnight.

Thursday will be a soggy day. Rain chances will be around all day and most of the night. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with a surge of warm air from the south before dropping into the upper 40s as the front finally tries to clear overnight.

I can’t rule out some stray chances for rain early Friday, but I think the bulk of the moisture departs Thursday night. Skies will clear for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 50s from Friday all the way into Monday. Overnight lows could drop into the 30s at times.

