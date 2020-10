HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch as Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses his team 20-10 loss against Missouri and looks ahead to Kentucky’s date with No. 5 Georgia. The Bulldogs have a ten-game win streak against Kentucky. Watch here:

