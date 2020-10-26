Advertisement

Gov. Beshear makes recommendations for counties in the red zone after highest COVID-19 cases reported on a Monday

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday COVID-19 news conference live from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. It is his first live in-person news conference since leaving his two-week quarantine on Saturday.

You can watch that below:

The governor announced 953 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky. This is the highest Monday total.

The positivity rate is 5.84%.

At least 97,866 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,410.

17,881 people have recovered from the virus.

1,937,567 Kentuckians have received tests.

Gov. Beshear made some recommendations for counties in the red zone. He recommends employers to allow employees to work from home when positive and non-critical government offices to operate virtually.

Beshear says to reduce in-person shopping and order online or curbside pickup. He also said to avoid dining in restaurants and bars, order take-out.

Beshear also recommends prioritizing businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines. Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events. He says to not host or attend gatherings of any size. He recommends avoiding non-essential activities outside of your home.

The governor also says to reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/26
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/26(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

