Advertisement

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early, predicts highest turnout in nearly 30 years

By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the 2020 general election is just about one week away, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is encouraging Kentuckians to head to the polls early.

“Instead of one Election Day in November we’ve got 19 elections days for people to go vote in person," said Adams.

Early voting has been in progress for nearly two weeks. Adams says he is pleased with the turnout as more than one million Kentuckians have cast their ballots. This surpasses the number of voters in the primary election.

“I think we’re gonna have the highest turnout in Kentucky since 1992 and we’re on track to have the highest turnout nationally percentage wise since 1908," said Adams.

Adams did tell WYMT Eastern Kentucky is lagging behind the rest of the state. He says the state average is about 29% while Perry County is at 21% and Pike County at just 15%.

“We can’t have 85% of the voters show up on one day this time not with the kind of turnout we’re gonna have this election," Adams said.

Adams is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting saying it has never been easier to vote.

“It’s a one time opportunity possibly to get to vote on a Saturday how convenient is that? Or to pick the day you want to go vote. It’s really convenient," said Adams.

Fewer precincts will be open on Election Day due to the pandemic and a lack of poll workers.

“We weren’t able to open every precinct. Not all the precincts can handle social distancing and a lot of the usual precincts canceled on us," said Adams. “Help us do right by our poll workers who are really under a lot of strain trying to run this election especially with social distancing. It’s going to be more convenient for you as a voter, it’s going to be more convenient for the poll workers and also more convenient for other voters.”

Adams says he wants to limit long lines at the polls especially as COVID-19 surges across the state.

“The more that you can help us reduce the crowds by voting early the better. We’re gonna have fewer people get sick if you do" said Adams.

Adams says about 30% of voting will be done through absentee ballots while the rest will be from in-person voting.

“We’ve got about three out of four absentee ballots that have been returned already so there’s a smattering of those left to come in but the vast majority of votes that have been cast already and that will remain to be cast will be in person votes," said Adams.

12 precincts will be open in Perry County on November 3.

To find polling locations click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Rylee Peyton Dyer

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Rylee is a senior at Knott Central High School where she has a 3.89 GPA.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams urges people to vote early 6 p.m.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

Latest News

News

Lincoln County returns to in-person learning at 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

WATCH | Long-term care facilities seeing more cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths

News

Lincoln County Schools return to in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Lincoln County returns to in-person learning.

News

Perry County Hall of Justice Center Closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Perry County Justice Office closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

State

WATCH | UK Healthcare gives update on plans for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Capacity for UK basketball games in Rupp Arena will be significantly reduced

State

Long-term care facilities seeing more cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.