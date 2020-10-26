Advertisement

Report: Rupp Arena to only allow 15% capacity for upcoming season

Big events bring big crowds and a big impact on Lexington, but organizers are hoping they don't bring the coronavirus too. (WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kroger Field has allowed 20% fan capacity so far for Kentucky’s football season. A report came out from Kentucky state senator, Damon Thayer on Twitter.

The Wildcats have not announced their schedule yet or how many home games they will have. The only game announced so far was Kentucky’s Big 12-SEC challenge game against Texas on January 30, 2021 at Rupp Arena.

