Report: Rupp Arena to only allow 15% capacity for upcoming season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kroger Field has allowed 20% fan capacity so far for Kentucky’s football season. A report came out from Kentucky state senator, Damon Thayer on Twitter.

Apparently @KentuckyMBB is only allowing 15% capacity @Rupp_Arena this season according to letter from @UKYpres



Pretty sad & unnecessary. It can work with more fans but everyone is running scared from the fearmongering from Gov Andy Beshear and Fayette Health Dept #BBN — damon thayer (@damon_thayer) October 26, 2020

The Wildcats have not announced their schedule yet or how many home games they will have. The only game announced so far was Kentucky’s Big 12-SEC challenge game against Texas on January 30, 2021 at Rupp Arena.

