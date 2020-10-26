Advertisement

Perry County Hall of Justice Center Closed

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Perry County Justice Center is closed due to a positive test within the security personnel. The Justice Center plans to reopen November 6, 2020 for in person appearances and services.

The Justice Center is working with Kentucky’s River Health Department. If you were in the judicial center on October 21st, 22nd, or 23rd you may have been exposed. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste or smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop please consult your medical provider and get tested for COVID-19.

If assistance is needed with court appearances or instruction to join hearings via video conference call the Perry County Circuit Clerk’s office at 606-435-6000.

