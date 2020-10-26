Advertisement

Need a real ID? A regional driver’s licenses location just opened in Breathitt County

Some other regional offices include Somerset, Morehead, Richmond and Lexington.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Travel plans may be put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic but that does not mean expiration dates are being extended for driver’s licenses.

The Hotel Jefferson building in downtown Jackson is now home to a regional driver’s license office where you can get your new real ID.

James Turner. Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk, says this new office is one of 12 in the state.

“The office not only serves the people of Jackson and Breathitt County but anybody in Kentucky can come in and obtain their new driver’s license which is a new real ID, standard ID, and voluntary ID,” said Turner. "What this will do for folks that want to travel by plane they have to have this new ID to board a plane and it’s eight years and the price of these new IDs in the range of $43-$48.”

Every Kentuckian must have a new voluntary or travel ID by October 1st of 2020. All in part of the federal Real ID Act Congress adopted in 2005.

“These new IDs cannot be counterfeiting. They are a grayscaled background and they are a 3-D type of license,” said Turner. "One interesting thing is when you come to the regional driver’s license office to obtain your new ID you will be given a temporary driver’s license within 5 to 10 business days Frankfort will actually mail you the physical copy of your driver’s license. "

The pandemic did impact the original opening date of the office that has been open nearly one month now.

“Our initial opening date was supposed to be late May and it was pushed back month by month to mid-September which was a soft opening but now this office is fully open."

You can make an appointment or walk-in Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

