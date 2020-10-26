Advertisement

More than 200,000 early and absentee votes cast in West Virginia

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in West Virginia have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 200,000 registered voters in West Virginia have cast a ballot for the 2020 election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in the state have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.

Wood County leads the state with almost 26 percent turnout so far.

Data shows more than 75 percent of voters who requested an absentee ballot have returned them.

Since early voting started Wednesday, just over 96,000 have taken advantage and voted.

In 2018, 597,149 West Virginians voted in the midterm election which equaled a 47.93 percent voter turnout.

