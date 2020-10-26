Advertisement

Martin County citizens voice vision for better future

Community members are asking the county’s leaders to be agents of change.
Community members are asking the county’s leaders to be agents of change.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Many Martin County citizens are concerned about the current state of the county.

Some people say they are worried about officials paving private roads, the fiscal court’s failure to create an ethics board, problems with getting ADA compliant parks, and many more topics that have been voiced to the county’s fiscal court. But they feel as though their voices are not being heard.

That issue was heightened after the court’s last regularly-scheduled meeting, which was held with no public comment on the agenda. During that meeting, Judge Executive William BillBo Davis reminded attendees that there would be no public comment section, but he opened the floor for some comments once the meeting adjourned.

Locals like Kayla Jude say the public comment section of public meetings is important because It shows that the voices in the county matter.

“Everybody deserves a voice in the community,” Jude said.

And while she said it is not about having all of the answers for everyone, Jude believes having a conversation about the topics is all that is needed to move forward.

“We really need some more communication and we really need some more openness in the community,” she said. “We really just want some unified efforts from our count leaders, from our county officials, and also from our city officials.”

She said the meeting sparked something in a lot of community members. And she hopes to see the voices of the county become more involved, bringing everyone to the table to change the trajectory of the county.

But, she said, that can only happen if everyone- from neighbors to leaders- is dedicated to the future of the area.

“To come together. To have a unified plan. To have a unified effort to really help Martin County get into a better place,” Jude said.

A future that she believes is worth working toward together.

Judge Executive Davis did not respond to our requests for comment.

