Man arrested in Knox County hit and run

(KWQC)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On October 20, Knox County Deputies arrested Billy W Fritts, 35, of Barbourville Kentucky.

Deputies say they received a report of a hit and run crash at a railroad crossing on Highway 11 in Cannon. When police arrived, they found the crossing control box completely destroyed.

Vehicle body parts were recovered at the scene which lead to the approximate year and make of the hit and run vehicle. After an investigation, deputies identified the car as a 1997 Chevy S-10 pick-up that was later reported stolen and Fritts was identified as the subject.

Fritts was charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto, theft by deception-under and leaving the scene of accident failure to render aid or assistance.

Fritts was transported to the Knox County Detention Center.

