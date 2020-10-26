Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported a new death in Rockcastle County bringing the county’s death toll to four. The death was a 70-year-old man and a resident of Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation Center. There are 15 new cases in Rockcastle County, with one of those being at Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation, three probable cases and 22 recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 247 with 69 of those active. There are 29 new cases in Clay County, four of from Manchester FCI, 18 probable cases and four recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 470 with 151 of those active. Jackson County has 11 new cases and four probable cases bringing the county’s total to 267 with 69 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported a new death and 24 COVID-19 cases. Two of the 24 cases are children. This brings the county’s total to 829 with 173 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced a new death in Lee County bringing the death toll to five. The death was a 69-year-old woman. Lee County also reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 77 with 52 active. Knott County has five new cases with a total of 320 with 162 of those active. There are five new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 295 with 144 of those active. Owsley County reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 82 with 38 of those active. There are seven new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 490 with 152 of those active. Health officials also reported 27 recovered cases.

KRDHD officials also warned of several possible COVID-19 exposures Monday. The health department says that an employee at McDonald’s at 205 Citizens Lane in Hazard has tested positive. If you visited the restaurant between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, October 19th you may have been exposed. An employee at the Food City in Whitesburg also tested positive for the virus. If you visited the store on Monday, October 19th or Tuesday, October 20th you may have been exposed.

KRDHD officials say if you attended the Ross wedding held at The Barn on Swift Creek at Emily’s B&B in Campton on Saturday, October 24th you may have been exposed. Any person who attended this wedding should quarantine for 14 days or until Saturday, November 7th. Those who attended should call Kentucky River District Health Department at 606-464-2492 and ask to speak to the contact tracing team.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 62 new cases from Sunday through Monday. On Saturday there were 20 new cases, Sunday had 12 and Monday had 30. This brings the county’s total to 1,389 with 583 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 22 new cases, 12 from Saturday, two from Sunday and eight from Monday. This brings the county’s total to 831.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 589.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 672 with 53 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the county’s total to 385.

