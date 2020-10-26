Advertisement

Lincoln County Schools return to in-person classes

Lincoln County students returned from fall break Monday, but they’re back to learning at home. It comes after just one week of in-person learning in late September.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Oct. 26, 2020
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in Lincoln County returned to in-person learning this week after two weeks of virtual learning.

Switching from virtual learning to in-person learning, Monday marks the 6th day of in-person classes.

Principal Mike Godbey said, “It’s gone smooth. It’s the second time we have done it. The more we do it, the better it gets. Students understand. It is what it is. Our students have done very well.”

Teachers must stay at their desk which is part of the guidelines from the Health Department.

“If a teacher can stay in the classroom and just a row of the students get quarantined we are much better off," said Godbey, “our teachers are doing double duty. So they are teaching some in the classroom. And they have some at home. Doing both at the same time.”

Everyone must wear a mask all day, except when eating or drinking. And there’s no congregating between classes.

“Our students typically have 5 minutes between classes. They like to socialize between classes. That has been cut out. When the bell rings, they go directly to the next class," said Godbey.

About 65% of high school is back in school and the rest are at home.

