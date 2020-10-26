Advertisement

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Families stayed in their cars and got a pre-sealed bag of candy at the end of each row.
Families stayed in their cars and got a pre-sealed bag of candy at the end of each row.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we think of Halloween, it’s all about costumes and candy, walking door-to-door to fill your bag full of treats.

“I think traditions are important,” Julie McFarland with Lexington City Church said.

But, with COVID-19, the trick is figuring out how to honor our traditions safely. That’s how Lexington City Church came up with its ‘Spooktacular Parade’ Sunday night.

“Cars will come in and families will stay in their cars,” Lead Pastor Brian Classen said. “Each of the rows is a different theme and then at the end of each theme, families will get a bag of candy that’s been pre-sealed.”

More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun, giving Lexington’s little spooks a taste of traditional trick-or-treating.

“I think we lead the way in letting them know that everything is going to be okay,” McFarland said. “There’s still joy to be had so I think something like this takes their mind off of it and lets them know people love them and care about them and there’s still lots of happiness in the world.”

Making sure that every costume had a face mask to match, organizers found a new way to keep an old tradition.

Church volunteers were joined by groups like the Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Mounted Police, UK cheerleaders, and more to help host this event.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Crime

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Forecast

Clouds increase tonight, more showers this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue throughout the new week.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Civil War comes back to Leatherwood

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors bring the battle back to life for an in person history lesson.

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.

Crime

Sheriff: Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Martin county

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A large scale drug bust took place in Martin County early Sunday morning.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
42 new cases were reported in the WYMT viewing area, according to the Virginia Department of Health.