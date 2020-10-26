Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we think of Halloween, it’s all about costumes and candy, walking door-to-door to fill your bag full of treats.

“I think traditions are important,” Julie McFarland with Lexington City Church said.

But, with COVID-19, the trick is figuring out how to honor our traditions safely. That’s how Lexington City Church came up with its ‘Spooktacular Parade’ Sunday night.

“Cars will come in and families will stay in their cars,” Lead Pastor Brian Classen said. “Each of the rows is a different theme and then at the end of each theme, families will get a bag of candy that’s been pre-sealed.”

More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun, giving Lexington’s little spooks a taste of traditional trick-or-treating.

“I think we lead the way in letting them know that everything is going to be okay,” McFarland said. “There’s still joy to be had so I think something like this takes their mind off of it and lets them know people love them and care about them and there’s still lots of happiness in the world.”

Making sure that every costume had a face mask to match, organizers found a new way to keep an old tradition.

Church volunteers were joined by groups like the Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Mounted Police, UK cheerleaders, and more to help host this event.

