Gloomy week ahead with multiple rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Good Monday morning and happy start to the work week! I wish I had better news, but it looks to be a soggy one for the mountains.

Today and Tonight

For many, our Sunday afternoon turned out to be pretty nice, with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, clouds return to the forecast as we kick off your Monday. Low-level moisture will stick with us, ensuring mostly cloudy skies during the day, with patchy drizzle possible on-and-off through the day. I know, not the best start to the week! Clouds will keep our temperatures from doing much better than the mid-60s for highs today.

We’ll keep the clouds and the drizzle possible going into tonight. Low temperatures tonight will still be able to fall only into the lower 50s, even with clouds around to insulate us just a bit.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

A similar day to today is on tap for the second day of your work week, with clouds sticking around...and just a hint of some more patchy drizzle or a shower possible. Highs once again may not get above the middle 60s with the gloomy weather in place.

We’ll get some of the drizzle on out of here by Tuesday night, but we will still see mostly cloudy skies, which will keep us on the mild side with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday and Beyond

The forecast gets interesting as we head beyond the next couple of days as we watch two weather systems move towards the mountains. One is a decently powerful low pressure system from the plains that’s cut off from the jet stream...the other will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta...yep that’s right...more tropical remnants! We’ll start Wednesday on the dry side, but with scattered clouds around. Shower chances look to increase throughout the day ahead of the systems. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid-to-upper 60s as warm air and tropical moisture return to the mountains.

Models are still a bit iffy on how the two storms interact and their timing, so keep that WYMT weather app handy for more details. One thing we can be confident in is the possibility for more rain...possibly heavy, as the two storms move close to the mountains. Possibly 1-3 inches of rain are possible.

The good news is that things look to cool down and dry out as we head for the weekend...clouds and showers stick around for Friday morning, with some slow clearing, highs only make it into the upper 50s, but we’ll see 60s return for a nice-looking Halloween on Saturday before more scattered shower chances return to start November.

Oh, and here’s your first reminder to not forget to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night!

