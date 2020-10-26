Gloomy skies continue Tuesday, more rain arrives Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cloudy skies and cooler temperatures continue tonight and for your Tuesday before our next weather maker moves in Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Cloudy skies and patchy fog are likely tonight with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Those gloomy skies continue Tuesday with the chance for some light rain or maybe even light drizzle. We should remain mostly on the dry side though. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Your Wednesday will start out with those cloudy skies once again, but rain chances increase throughout the day and night. Our next system arrives a little bit later Wednesday night and will provide soggy conditions Thursday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta could be moving close to the mountains by Thursday. Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane and hit near the coast of Louisiana by the middle of the week. This will turn into a low pressure system and bring us rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. However, one model shows a completely different low pressure system moving in and pushing Zeta way out of our area. We will still see a soggy day Thursday in whatever scenario plays out. Stay with us as this forecast could be changing over the next few days.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both days. We will cool off after this rain moves through Thursday.

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies and some stray rain chances continue early Friday. We will start to dry out and clear out throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. If we clear out quick enough, we could see overnight lows in the 30s Friday night into early Saturday morning.

For your Halloween, we should see those dry conditions with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. It’ll be a cooler night for some trick or treating so you’ll want to bundle up. We should see sunshine throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.