Advertisement

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Franklin woman is warning others about her brutal battle with COVID-19.

“I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad," recalls Leslie Bayles, a COVID-19 survivor.

She started having symptoms back in march, saying, "I started falling and he grabbed my arm to keep me from falling and I was like I don’t remember none of this. And he called 911 and the ambulance came and got me and took me to the hospital.”

Her husband went with her to the emergency room in Franklin where they did lab work. She says her doctor told her to go to her primary care provider for a COVID test.

“So I went and they did the COVID test and then the next thing I know I was in the hospital," says Leslie

She tested positive COVID-19. Her husband has to remind her what happened during the 23-day period she spent in the hospital, drifting in and out of consciousness.

“They weren’t expecting me to make it. Even the day I left the hospital, my husband told the doctors, you know, she’s had a rough go of it. He said [the doctor] said, yeah, we actually didn’t think she was going to pull through.”

Leslie Bayles left the hospital exhausted and suffering of memory lost but at least thinking it was finally over.

“It’s not something easy to go through," she states.

However, five months later when she says her health began deteriorating again, and the doctors sent her to the ER for the second time.

13 News is continuing to follow Leslie’s case and will update you with the rest of her COVID-19 experience.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

News

Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Forecast

Clouds increase tonight, more showers this week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue throughout the new week.

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Civil War comes back to Leatherwood

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors bring the battle back to life for an in person history lesson.

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.