Four-star forward Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins committed to Kentucky on Monday night.

Hopkins picked the Cats over Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence. The Illinois native is the 30th ranked player in the 2021 class and the seventh-best power forward.

The 6′7 forward originally committed to Louisville on November 10, 2019, but backed off of the pledge on August 9, 2020.

Hopkins joins Nolan Hickman as the second pledge for Kentucky in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.