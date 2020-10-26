Advertisement

Four-star forward Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky

2021 four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky.
2021 four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky.(Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins committed to Kentucky on Monday night.

Hopkins picked the Cats over Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence. The Illinois native is the 30th ranked player in the 2021 class and the seventh-best power forward.

The 6′7 forward originally committed to Louisville on November 10, 2019, but backed off of the pledge on August 9, 2020.

Hopkins joins Nolan Hickman as the second pledge for Kentucky in 2021.

