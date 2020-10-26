COVID-19 cancelations continue around the mountains

(WYMT) - The Bell County versus Harlan County football is canceled due to a positive test on Bell County’s football team.

Harlan County will play at Anderson County on October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sayre vs Pineville game is canceled on Friday, October 30 according to KSR.

Whitley County and Hazard will play on Saturday, October 31 at 1 p.m. instead of Friday night. The game has already been changed on the KHSAA website.

We will update this story as more canceled and rescheduled games are announced.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.