COVID-19 cancelations continue around the mountains

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Bell County versus Harlan County football is canceled due to a positive test on Bell County’s football team.

Harlan County will play at Anderson County on October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sayre vs Pineville game is canceled on Friday, October 30 according to KSR.

Whitley County and Hazard will play on Saturday, October 31 at 1 p.m. instead of Friday night. The game has already been changed on the KHSAA website.

We will update this story as more canceled and rescheduled games are announced.

