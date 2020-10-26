Advertisement

Bowling Green woman starts doll project for grandmothers

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green woman is taking her sewing talents and putting them to good use to help grandmothers in our area bring joy to their grandchildren.

“I am stuck in this house I have been isolated since February and it gets very hard to find meaning every day and I think all of us need to find some way passing the time and finding meaning. I always pray to God to make me a blessing and I told you how can I be a blessing when I am stuck at home and so this is a joy and it gives me something to do all day every day it is a great joy,” said Deanna Christian, doll project creator.

The doll project all started when a friend of Deanna’s, who is battling cancer wanted to buy a doll for her granddaughter and was scammed and sent a doll that was not what she had ordered. Deanna wanted to help so she raised the funds to buy an American Girl Doll and even made handmade outfits for the doll.

To continue the project she has partnered with the nonprofit Blessings Inc. She hopes now that she will be able to help more grandmothers with this special project she has started.

“Well we are hoping that we are going to be able to give a percentage to the organization or the project so hopefully, we can start helping with dolls,” said Robin Davis, Blessings Inc.

“The clothing is pretty easy because I can sew and we can get donations of fabric and lace and all that stuff pretty easily but the dolls are expensive and so we need help for anybody who would want to donate a doll or help blessings to donate,” added Deanna.

If you would like to help make dolls clothes or have an American Girl Doll you would like to donate to the project reach out to Blessings Inc. and they will accept the donation.

