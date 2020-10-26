Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Michael Shaheen, a St. Clairsville, Ohio attorney who represented Murray, confirmed his death to the Intelligencer on Sunday

Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988. The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 before emerging as the current Ohio-based company ACNR in September. Murray sat on the board until his retirement last week.

Murray filed an application for black lung benefits last month, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and is “near death.”

State leaders mourned Murray’s death Sunday evening.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Murray. He was a staunch ally for coal miners, a good friend, and a one of a kind person. Thinking of his friends and family during this difficult time. https://t.co/VlnpxDOD4l — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) October 26, 2020

It’s very sad to learn that Bob Murray has passed away today. Bob was a friend, a patriot, an eccentric man, a family man, very passionate, giving, smart, honest, and someone who gave far more than he got.



God Bless Bob and deepest sympathies to his family. I will miss him. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) October 26, 2020

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Murray. He was a man of strong faith and a trailblazer who had a substantial impact on Appalachia and America. Bob's family and friends will be in my prayers tonight. — Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.