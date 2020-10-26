Advertisement

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Robert Murray
Robert Murray(AP Photo/Kenny Crookston)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Michael Shaheen, a St. Clairsville, Ohio attorney who represented Murray, confirmed his death to the Intelligencer on Sunday

Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988. The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 before emerging as the current Ohio-based company ACNR in September. Murray sat on the board until his retirement last week.

Murray filed an application for black lung benefits last month, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and is “near death.”

State leaders mourned Murray’s death Sunday evening.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

99-year-old woman votes for first time after surviving COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WFIE News Staff
Only three months shy of her 100th birthday, an Indiana woman participated in a task this week she had never done before...but, the road to get there was not easy.

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad."

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 9 hours ago
Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

News

Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

Latest News

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Crime

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Forecast

Clouds increase tonight, more showers this week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue throughout the new week.

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.