Advertisement

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

The car washing has a haunted theme Oct. 25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
The car washing has a haunted theme Oct. 25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) -Super Shine Car Wash is supplying the scares safely this Halloween.

The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash.

Governor Andy Beshear advised Kentuckians to avoid crowded fall festivals, pumpkin patches and haunted houses because of the virus.

The car wash owners said this is a healthy house of horrors.

Cars lined up for suds and socially-distanced scares.

“Families can stay safe in their vehicle, the car wash staff is safe in the tunnel and everybody’s having a wonderful time,” said owner Bobby Stanfield.

Stanfield and his wife, Josyln made sure their set up wouldn’t be entangled in guidelines. Even payment can be contact-less.

“One lady, she’s like, ‘I want to tape my money in an envelope on the side of the window,’ and the team knows that this lady is coming through and be respectful of her needs."

The designated scarers picked up their broomsticks, stirring up the screams.

Those who make it out of the terrifying tunnel get a reward. The goods in Super Shine’s cauldron go to the extracurriculars at George Rogers Clark High School.

Kerry Skipworth’s daughter is on color guard. He said it’s been nearly impossible to hold fundraisers throughout the pandemic, and the haunted car wash has helped.

“It’s nice when the community steps up like this for the organizations at the schools,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll keep the band going, it will keep soccer going.”

Each car is $20 admission. The haunted car wash runs Oct. 25, and Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. It begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours are 6:30-9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.

News

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

News

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

State

Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Keep the rain gear handy. Light showers will pop-up throughout the weekend.

Regional

Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The London - Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a crash with entrapment early Saturday morning.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

Regional

KSP: Morgan County man killed by juvenile during domestic dispute

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation.

Regional

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.