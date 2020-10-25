Sheriff: Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Martin county

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Department says the execution of a search warrant at 190 Francis Court led to a massive drug bust Sunday morning.

Three people were cited in the bust, 45-year-old Mary J. Workman, 22-year-old James Dewey, and 58-year-old Steven Hackney.

When deputies entered the home, they found Dewey asleep in a camper outside while Hackney and Workman were both passed out inside the home.

Inside deputies found $10 in coins as well as a large amount of cash. A search of the home also uncovered several zip bags of suboxone, a large bag believed to contain fentanyl, two bags believed to contain meth, a large bag of suspected heroin, and five large bags of marijuana. Deputies also uncovered several bags of clonazepam, loaded firearm magazines, two firearms, and a pickup truck.

All three individuals were charged with a number of trafficking and importing charges and sent to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.