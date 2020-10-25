Advertisement

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for some fun this Halloween season, Pumpkin Park at Town Center in Laurel County has you covered.

London City Tourism’s Chris Robinson says that the 8-year project is aimed at allowing families to enjoy holidays together.

“This is something fun for families and youth to enjoy in the evening," Robinson said. "It’s all about lights and the pumpkins, so it gives families an activity to enjoy.”

Bridgett Dezarn says that the chance to allow her kids to have some fun during this holiday season was an opportunity that she could not pass up.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful thing they put together and it’s a nice way to get out in the fresh air and get away from the negative of this whole year," Dezarn said.

It is a sense of normalcy that has her looking forward to Halloween night.

“It is normal. They’re ready for Halloween, they’re ready for the fun," Dezarn said. "And this is a great place and a great way to do it.”

Robinson says that he feels grateful every time he drives by and sees a family enjoying what they were able to create.

“We worked on this park for nearly eight years, so it’s great to see it come together and be used for seasons and for many things to come," Robinson said.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Forecast

Clouds increase tonight, more showers this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue throughout the new week.

News

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

Crime

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Latest News

News

Civil War comes back to Leatherwood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors bring the battle back to life for an in person history lesson.

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.

Crime

Sheriff: Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Martin county

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A large scale drug bust took place in Martin County early Sunday morning.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
42 new cases were reported in the WYMT viewing area, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Drag racing returns to a mountain track

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Mountain Motorsports Park is starting to run no prep drag races

News

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.