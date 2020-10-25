Advertisement

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported no new deaths on Saturday. This is the second county in the WYMT viewing area to surpass more than 1,000 cases.

As of Saturday, health officials reported 54 active cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. 52 cases are in self-isolation while two are in the hospital. This leaves the county with 1,002 total cases of COVID-19.

Eight cases were released, reported as non-contagious. The county now has 936 cases reported as non-contagious.

Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Officials said in a statement:

“We can save lives and hospitalizations if, while we await a vaccine, we follow the guidance. Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.”

LCDHD

You can read the full statement below:

OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Gov. Beshear: Saturday’s COVID-19...

Posted by Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

State

Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Keep the rain gear handy. Light showers will pop-up throughout the weekend.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

Regional

Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The London - Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a crash with entrapment early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

Regional

KSP: Morgan County man killed by juvenile during domestic dispute

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation.

Regional

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

State

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The first family is officially out of self-quarantine according to Governor Beshear.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Regional

Pikeville Post Office to reopen after more than two months of repairs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Pikeville Post Office is reopening after more than two months of closure for water damage repairs.