Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported no new deaths on Saturday. This is the second county in the WYMT viewing area to surpass more than 1,000 cases.

As of Saturday, health officials reported 54 active cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. 52 cases are in self-isolation while two are in the hospital. This leaves the county with 1,002 total cases of COVID-19.

Eight cases were released, reported as non-contagious. The county now has 936 cases reported as non-contagious.

Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Officials said in a statement:

“We can save lives and hospitalizations if, while we await a vaccine, we follow the guidance. Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.”

You can read the full statement below:

