Kentucky stays out of AP Top 25 after loss to Missouri

(CBS/WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats remain off of the AP Top 25 this week following their 20-10 loss at Missouri on Saturday.

The latest Top 25 saw a major shakeup, in large part due to the Big Ten’s return to play this past weekend. Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan all jumped into the top 15 while Indiana finds itself at number 17 after a stunning overtime victory over Penn State. The PAC-12 is also scheduled to resume play in November.

The Wildcats are back at Kroger Field next weekend for a Halloween matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here is how the rankings stand after the latest weekend of college football action:

1. Clemson Tigers (6-0, ACC)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, SEC)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, Big Ten)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0, ACC)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, Big 12)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, AAC)

8. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, SEC)

9. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, Big Ten)

10. Florida Gators (2-1, SEC)

11. BYU Cougars (6-0, Independent)

12. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (5-1, ACC)

13. Michigan Wolverines (1-0, Big Ten)

14. Oregon Ducks (0-0, PAC-12)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, ACC)

16. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1, Big 12)

17. Indiana Hoosiers (1-0, Big Ten)

18. Penn State Nittany Lions (0-1, Big Ten)

19. Marshall Thundering Herd (5-0, C-USA)

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, Sun Belt)

21. USC Trojans (0-0, PAC-12)

22. SMU Mustangs (5-1, AAC)

23. Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, Big 12)

24. Oklahoma Sooners (3-2, Big 12)

25. Boise State Broncos (1-0, Mountain West)

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1.

