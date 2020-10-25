Gov. Beshear reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,462 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Sunday.

On Sunday, the governor said this is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week with 9,335 positive cases reported in one week. The previous one week high was Oct. 5-11 when the state reported 7,675 new cases.

The positivity rate will be reported on Monday.

At least 96,942 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now 1,407.

Governor Beshear said, “Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

You can find county-by-county COVID-19 cases here.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

