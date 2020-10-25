Advertisement

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Elkhorn City restaurants may soon face a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.
Elkhorn City restaurants may soon face a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Change may be coming to some food prices in Elkhorn City.

The city council is considering a three percent restaurant tax on all food purchased by consumers. It’s a tax that Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor says is already the norm in communities all over the region.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it and you pay it everywhere else,” Taylor said. “So why not Elkhorn City?”

City leaders say that the money generated by the tax will go towards tourism; planning and holding events to drive people to Elkhorn City.

However, the new tax is not getting unanimous approval. City Councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship says she is the only one on the council who will not vote for the tax saying with the pandemic, it’s just not the right time.

“The tax would help the city grow but as I said, right now is not the time to do it,” Blankenship said.

The restaurant tax has already gone through its first reading in the Elkhorn City city council. The second reading and vote will take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash, a safe alternative to traditional haunted houses.

News

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

News

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

State

Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Keep the rain gear handy. Light showers will pop-up throughout the weekend.

Regional

Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The London - Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a crash with entrapment early Saturday morning.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

Regional

KSP: Morgan County man killed by juvenile during domestic dispute

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation.

Regional

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.