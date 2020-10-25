Advertisement

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - A shooting in the East Bernstadt left one man dead and a woman behind bars Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint on Kentucky Highway 30 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Don Roy Collett was shot at least once.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced Collet dead at the scene.

An investigation led deputies to believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Deputies say the suspect, 24-year-old Logan Baldwin, ran to Jackson County before being taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and taken back to Laurel County.

After being interviewed by detectives, Baldwin was charged with murder and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Civil War comes back to Leatherwood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors bring the battle back to life for an in person history lesson.

Crime

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Crime

Sheriff: Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Martin county

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A large scale drug bust took place in Martin County early Sunday morning.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
42 new cases were reported in the WYMT viewing area, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Drag racing returns to a mountain track

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Mountain Motorsports Park is starting to run no prep drag races

News

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.

News

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash, a safe alternative to traditional haunted houses.

News

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

News

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.