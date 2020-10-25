Drag racing returns to a mountain track

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, engines rang out through the mountains in Isom.

“Bringing the dragstrip back. The dragstrip has been down for five or six years so we just want to get it back going,” said Steven Johnson.

Mountain Motorsports Park hosted a no-prep drag race.

“A lot of these races have been getting really popular throughout the United States and it’s just really cool to have something where you’re close to home where we can come and do,” said Logan Bartrum.

The format has become popular thanks to a popular TV Show, Street Outlaws.

“This is basically illegal street racing. That’s another thing we wanted to do is to take crime out of the ￼￼community. They got a surface they can race on that’s not like other tracks around. This is about as outlaw as it gets for a race track,” said Johnson.

The demand in the area was on full display.

“We can call a race on a Thursday and we’d have 60 cars here on a Saturday. People in this area want somewhere to come and race and I’m glad we can give it to them," said Bartrum.

Racers can travel anywhere from two and a half to five hours for races, but promoters think having races here could be beneficial.

“Look at the revenue you know. If this track was idle Nobody would be making money here. We got several hundred people here and hopefully we can keep doing this and make this a growing thing. I think it would help everyone,” said Johnson.

