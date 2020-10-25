Advertisement

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A four-year university is set to be built in downtown Somerset.

“You know a four-year college is always good in any town. And Somerset is big enough to support a good size college,” said Ron Sprinkle, whose granddaughter teaches in Somerset.

Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

Offering degree programs in homeland security and artificial intelligence, as well as more traditional subjects, like math and English.

“I mean Columbia’s way smaller and Lindsey Wilson is over there. They’ve had a ranked football team and basketball team for several years over there,” said Sprinkle.

While Somerset is already home to a community college, Ron Sprinkle is supportive of the idea of a bigger university, as well.

The tentative plan is to build the university in Cundiff Square, right next to the downtown.

“Somerset Community College is a good college, but still, a four-year college, is much better than a two-year college.”

In his announcement video, Keck said the university will be good for economic growth. Focusing on ‘jobs of the future, not programs and jobs of the past.’

The mayor’s announcement video does not give a timeline on when construction would start.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.

News

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash, a safe alternative to traditional haunted houses.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

News

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Latest News

News

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

State

Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Keep the rain gear handy. Light showers will pop-up throughout the weekend.

Regional

Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The London - Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a crash with entrapment early Saturday morning.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

Regional

KSP: Morgan County man killed by juvenile during domestic dispute

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation.