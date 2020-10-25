Clouds increase tonight, more showers this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mostly dry conditions with a possible stray shower is expected tonight.

Tonight

The clouds cleared out for parts of our region this afternoon, giving way to beautiful blue skies. We will continue to see those nice conditions this evening, however, clouds will increase overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the skies tonight, and a few scattered showers will make their way into our region by early Monday. Temperatures will stay a little warmer, only dropping into the mid-50s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Another cold front brings in rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Models are showing light scattered showers for both days. It doesn’t look too rainy, but you can expect to see a few showers on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

Showers increase Wednesday. It looks like the soggy weather will remain south towards the Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee border for the first half of the day. As we go throughout the daytime hours it slowly creeps more into our region, and we should all be seeing scattered showers overnight and into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday looks soggiest towards the morning. Then we look to see more scattered showers with a few rain breaks throughout the day before another round of slightly heavier showers moves in overnight. Highs will remain in the mid-60s with lows getting chilly, dropping to the upper 40s.

Showers could linger into Friday, but we look to be dry again by later in the day. Clouds should start to move out and temperatures will be chilly. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the upper 30s.

Your holiday weekend is looking pretty good just cold. We should see mostly dry conditions with highs both days in the upper 50s. This is still some time away, so we will keep an eye on this trend.

