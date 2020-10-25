Advertisement

Civil War comes back to Leatherwood

Reenactors bring the battle to life
By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky offers many Civil War reenactments across the state. Reenactments provide viewers a chance to get up close and personal on history that happened more than 159 years ago.

“A lot of people embrace that. A lot of people think it’s wrong. That’s not necessarily the point. The idea is to educate. Where did that culture come from? Where was that division? What caused the argument? What was the aftermath of the civil war?” said Steve Ball.

The Battle of Leatherwood came to life over the weekend featuring the skirmish between Caudill’s Army (CS) and forces of Harlan County BTS (US)￼￼ that happened October 19, 1862.

“It’s not an army’s move here, army’s move there. I want to bring the personal story of those people to others,” said the Representative of the Jeb Stuart Birthplace, Lucas Wilder.

Reenactors come from all over to recreate these battles, spending lots of money on the hobby.

“These things are like a family reunion. A lot of these people we see today we saw them here last year. We saw them over in Jenkins or over at London at Wildcat,” said chairman president of the Leatherwood Reenactment Corporation.

For many, the hobby has turned into an addiction. Enjoying the thrill or continuing to learn history. While educating the public is important participants say it’s also important to remember their heritage.

“I’ve got over 50 peoples that’s fought for the confederacy. That’s uncles, cousins, grandfathers. Over 50, and I’m still researching. I’m doing it in their memory,” said one reenactor from South Carolina.

The battles are more than just a visual representation. Characters help turn the visual event into a true time transformation.

“It’s a beautiful thing because they understand that these are people just like us. They might be born in a different time period but they have the same needs wants and desires we do,” said Wilder.

Leatherwood also provides students a living history day on Fridays where schools host a field trip providing lessons in the pioneer village. That portion of the event was canceled this year.

