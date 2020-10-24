Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 160,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Saturday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 172,372.

VDH reports there have been 3,328 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 12,075 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 123 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 257 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 249 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 134 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)

Lee County – 437 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (14 new cases)

Norton – 48 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 460 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 339 cases / 26 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (20 new cases)

Smyth County – 614 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 25 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 473 cases / 20 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 934 cases / 79 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (35 new cases)

Wise County – 569 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

On Saturday, VDH reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and two new deaths. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

