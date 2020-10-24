Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mostly dry conditions with a few light showers are expected this weekend.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see a few stray rain showers. Overall it does not look too bad and most of the region should stay on the drier side. Temperatures will get a little chilly, so make sure you take that jacket with you for any evening plans! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday morning will be cold, as we wake up in the upper 40s. We will continue to see that soggy and gloomy weather throughout the day. Some models showing some early morning showers looking a little heavier, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any early plans. As we go throughout the day, any showers we run into should be pretty light. Other than a few stray showers, the majority of the day should be dry just cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s, so it will be a little warmer than Saturday.

Another cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Models are showing light scattered showers for both days. It doesn’t look too rainy, but you can expect to see a few showers on and off throughout the day.

Showers increase Wednesday into the end of the week as another system looks to move into the mountains. Highs remain in the 60s for the week. This next system looks to move out of here by Friday evening bringing us cooler air just in time for Halloween weekend.

Overall it is looking like a rainy and gloomy few days. It might not be a bad idea to throw the umbrella in the back of the car, just in case you run into pop-up showers this week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.