Sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temperatures continue

(KCRG)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mostly dry conditions with a few light showers are expected this weekend.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see a few stray rain showers. Overall it does not look too bad and most of the region should stay on the drier side. Temperatures will get a little chilly, so make sure you take that jacket with you for any evening plans! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday morning will be cold, as we wake up in the upper 40s. We will continue to see that soggy and gloomy weather throughout the day. Some models showing some early morning showers looking a little heavier, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any early plans. As we go throughout the day, any showers we run into should be pretty light. Other than a few stray showers, the majority of the day should be dry just cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s, so it will be a little warmer than Saturday.

Another cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Models are showing light scattered showers for both days. It doesn’t look too rainy, but you can expect to see a few showers on and off throughout the day.

Showers increase Wednesday into the end of the week as another system looks to move into the mountains. Highs remain in the 60s for the week. This next system looks to move out of here by Friday evening bringing us cooler air just in time for Halloween weekend.

Overall it is looking like a rainy and gloomy few days. It might not be a bad idea to throw the umbrella in the back of the car, just in case you run into pop-up showers this week.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

News

Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Both Appalachian Quilt & Craft and Read Spotted Newt continue to thrive despite the pandemic.

Regional

Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The London - Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a crash with entrapment early Saturday morning.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

Latest News

Regional

KSP: Morgan County man killed by juvenile during domestic dispute

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
A Morgan County man is dead after a juvenile shot and killed him in the middle of a physical altercation.

Regional

Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

State

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The first family is officially out of self-quarantine according to Governor Beshear.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Regional

Pikeville Post Office to reopen after more than two months of repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Pikeville Post Office is reopening after more than two months of closure for water damage repairs.

Regional

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL NewsStaff
In the WYMT viewing area, 39 new cases and one new death were reported by the VDH on Saturday.