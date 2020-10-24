Scores from a limited Week 7 of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Here are scores from across the Commonwealth from Week 7 of the high school football season.

Belfry 49, Pike Co. Central 7

Betsy Layne 18, Fairview 12

Bowling Green 43, Greenwood 0

Frederick Douglass 29, Montgomery Co. 0

Graves Co. 35, Muhlenberg County 6

Hazard 21, Phelps 6

Johnson Central 62, Letcher County Central 0

Lawrence Co. 40, Floyd Central 24

Lex. Bryan Station 21, Madison Central 0

Lex. Sayre 13, Bishop Brossart 6

Logan Co. 14, Calloway Co. 6

Ludlow 22, Dayton 12

Middlesboro 52, Knott Co. Central 6

North Laurel 28, Walton-Verona 13

Owensboro 41, Grayson Co. 0

Pendleton Co. 8, Paris 0

Pineville 29, Harlan 8

Raceland 23, Paintsville 20

Shelby Co. 27, Lou. Waggener 20, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bell Co. vs. Estill Co., ccd.

Bourbon Co. vs. Boyle Co., ccd.

East Carter vs. Russell, ccd.

Edmonson Co. vs. Clinton Co., ccd.

George Rogers Clark vs. Oldham County, ccd.

Greenup Co. vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

Hart Co. vs. LaRue Co., ccd.

Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.

Leslie Co. vs. Breathitt Co., ccd.

Lynn Camp vs. Williamsburg, ccd.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Caldwell Co., ccd.

Magoffin Co. vs. Clay Co., ccd.

McLean Co. vs. Hancock Co., ccd.

Paducah Tilghman vs. Webster Co., ccd.

Powell Co. vs. Mason Co., ppd.

Prestonsburg vs. Martin County, ccd.

Washington Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.

West Carter vs. East Ridge, ccd.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.