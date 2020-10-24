Rescue crews free trapped person following crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was trapped inside their car following a crash in Laurel County.

It happened on Keavy Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says rescue units and firefighters worked to remove the person inside from the car, using hydraulic tools due to the amount of intrusion into the cab area by the car.

The roof did not have to be removed since the car was a convertible.

Rescue units also assisted Emergency Medical Services in loading the person on to an ambulance.

We do not know the person’s condition at this time.

No word on what led up to the crash.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was assisted by the Keavy Fire Dept., Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

