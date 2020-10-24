Pikeville Post Office to reopen after more than two months of repairs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Post Office located at 104 Main Street in the Federal Courthouse is set to reopen after the completion of repairs over the past few months.

The Post Office had closed back in August due to damage caused by a water leak.

The Post Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on weekends.

PO Box customers will have 24-hour access to the lobby.

